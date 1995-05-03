Log in
Sign up
English
Русский
عربي
Deutsch
Español
Français
Magyar
Português
Română
Log in
Create your own profile!
Like
Great photo
Great text
I'm a fan
Cool
Creative
Send a message
Маша Потапова
Лучше ужасный конец, чем ужас без конца!
Send
a message
Чем отличается параноик от шизофреника?
•
Параноику
— кажется, что за ним следят.
•
Шизофреник
— знает, что за ним следят.
:-)
3 may 1995
1995-05-03
Москва
Частная клиника
Психология
Высшеее
психология
Отношения
Девушки
Мужчины
Секс
Семья
dnevnichok.club
Close
Close
This option is available only after logging in
Sign up
or
Log in
Instagram
Google+
LinkedIn
Twitter
YouTube
VK
Mail.ru
Yandex
Odnoklassniki
Choose color
Contact Us
Full name
Email
Subject
Message text
Security code
Send
Enter your uID password
Security code:
Forgot password?
Like the profile
Share with your friends: