Маша Потапова

Лучше ужасный конец, чем ужас без конца!

Чем отличается параноик от шизофреника?

Параноику — кажется, что за ним следят.
Шизофреник — знает, что за ним следят.

:-)
3 may 1995 1995-05-03
